Convincing the doubters: Why some younger people are reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Still, the inconvenience of the new measures was the turning point for Mr Pek.

After the announcement on Saturday, he booked an appointment for his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. His wife is fully vaccinated and had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

Although he has decided to get vaccinated, Mr Pek is still hesitant about the vaccine’s efficacy and side effects, especially with his heart conditions.

“No one knows what are the actual side effects until later on,” he said. “With my current condition like that, it is definitely a scary sign that, what if I take the vaccine, what if something gets triggered?”

While Mr Pek's doctors told him that he could take the COVID-19 vaccine, Mr Pek thinks that patients should be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

“They cannot generalise. As you can see, yes, the percentage of it happening is low but it does happen. What if I am the one that it happens to?”

The expert committee on COVID-19 vaccination announced on Jul 28 that people who are severely immunocompromised were eligible to be vaccinated.

Data showed that the vaccination was safe and could provide protection against infection and severe disease among immunocompromised people, who are at increased risk of complications if they are infected, the committee said at the time.

"NO BENEFIT FOR ME"

While much attention has been paid to the unvaccinated elderly due to the greater health risks, younger people are not out of harm's way. At least 10 people under the age of 60 have died of COVID-19 in Singapore.

Still, both Mr Andrew Lee, 38, and his wife are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Mr Lee said he “doesn’t need (the vaccine)” right now as he lives a “low-risk” lifestyle. This includes not dining in at F&B outlets and only taking away food for his family, and only visiting open spaces such as parks.

As a finance professional, he works from home. He also has no underlying medical conditions that could lead to complications if he contracts the disease, he said.

“I don’t need to dine out. I don’t need social gatherings currently in this COVID-19 situation … In short, there is no benefit for me to take the vaccine at the moment,” he told CNA.

Mr Lee and his wife have three children – two in primary school and one in kindergarten. When asked about whether they would consider getting the vaccine to protect them, he said he trusts that the schools are safe with proper sanitisation measures in place.

He said he hopes to get through the pandemic “entirely without vaccination”, but stressed that he's not anti-vaccination.

“I’m not anti-vaccination; I believe people who need it should take it,” he said.

“I’m not foolish to say that I totally don't want to take it. It’s just that at this moment, I don’t need it. But if the situation comes where I need to take it, then I’ll take it.

“Let’s say my company says I need to be vaccinated before I go to work, which I highly doubt so, then I’ll take it. It is ... a last resort that I have to take.”

In the meantime, Mr Lee said he has to figure out how to live with the inconveniences that the new measures will bring.

“My youngest one is in Kindergarten 2. How is he going to go to his (enrichment class alone)?” Mr Lee told CNA over the phone on Sunday.

Not being allowed to enter malls will also affect his route to work if he needs to go to his office in Raffles Place, as he usually cuts through Marina Bay Link Mall to get there.

“I mean, okay, I can go one big round, go above ground, cross the traffic light … But (the mall) is a masked setting, which is low risk. I’m not sure why there is (this) restriction,” he said.