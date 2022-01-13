Taxi drivers not vaccinated by Feb 1 may have their contracts suspended: Amy Khor

SINGAPORE: Taxi drivers who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Feb 1 may have their contracts suspended to "reduce their financial burden", Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said on Thursday (Jan 13).

This is in line with workplace vaccination measures announced last month, which require workers - including those who are self-employed, such as taxi and private-hire vehicle drivers - to be fully vaccinated in order to return to the workplace from February.

Taxi drivers typically rent their vehicles from taxi operators. Those whose contracts are suspended will not have to pay rental during the suspension period.

Slightly more than 300 medically eligible active drivers - or about 0.5 per cent of all active drivers - have yet to receive at least one dose of the vaccine, said Dr Khor in a Facebook post.

She added that she had met with representatives from the National Taxi Association (NTA) and the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA), who had requested for an extension beyond Feb 1 to allow for unvaccinated taxi and private-hire drivers to comply with these measures.

"Extending the timeline for our unvaccinated taxi and (private-hire) drivers would in fact be putting them at greater health risk," she said.

"Hence, we urge all medically eligible drivers who are still unvaccinated to get your shots as soon as possible."

"To reduce the financial burden of taxi drivers who need more time beyond Feb 1, 2022 to be fully vaccinated, LTA (Land Transport Authority) has worked with taxi operators to allow these drivers to suspend their contracts until they are fully vaccinated," she added.

She also said that drivers who need assistance to comply with the measures can approach their associations or the LTA to see how they can provide help, on a case-by-case basis.