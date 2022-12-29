'One man’s trash is not another man's treasure': Effort, costs wasted to sort, dispose of unwanted donations, say charities

SINGAPORE: Trash or treasure? While many charities get a bump in donations around the end of the year, a good chunk of "donations" in-kind can be unusable.

Dirty and worn clothing, broken appliances or toys, and damaged household items or belongings that are inappropriate for the beneficiaries are some examples.

One charity, SiloamXperience Outreach, said that they have also received damaged bags, incomplete sets of puzzles and earrings. Of the items they get, about 30 per cent to 40 per cent cannot be reused.

The not-for-profit organisation (NPO) runs a thrift store under its Trash to Treasure (t2t) project, and tries as much as possible to recycle and refashion items donated to them.

The proceeds from the thrift store go towards supporting its causes, such as improving the living standards of underprivileged communities.

A spokesperson said that the team will think of how to "creatively upcycle and repurpose" items that are donated, even if they may seem unusable at first.

"Someone gave us 16 cartons of mouldy tee-shirts, we upcycled them to grocery carriers or fashion vests ... We turned old bookshelves and donated SIA crew used sheets into changing rooms which saved us about S$400," said the spokesperson.

"We are committed to create less waste thus taking steps to turn trash to treasure."

But that does not mean that it's okay to send your trash to charities. Non-government organisation (NGO) It's Raining Raincoats (IRR) just gave out about 10,000 gifts to migrant workers from donors for its fifth annual Christmas drive.

The presents included thousands of brand-new backpacks, snacks, hundreds of toothbrushes and toothpaste, water bottles and some umbrellas.

There were also used appliances such as rice cookers, kettles, ovens and toasters.