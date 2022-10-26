UOB offers 200 flexi-work jobs for women with caregiving duties

SINGAPORE: UOB said on Wednesday (Oct 26) that it is offering 200 jobs in Singapore with flexible work arrangements for women with parental and caregiving duties.

The jobs comprise full-time and part-time roles and gig work at the bank’s various business units, such as front-line bank branch operations, corporate functions and back-end operations.

The initiative is an expansion of UOB’s gig employment programme which was first rolled out in November last year to provide flexible work for its retired employees.

According to the bank, jobs under the initiative are “specially catered” to the needs of women who require more flexibility at work due to familial responsibilities, such as mothers with newborn children or women who have to shoulder elderly caregiving responsibilities at home.

Working hours can be adjusted based on needs. This means that women can take up permanent half-day work arrangements, work full- or part-time based on hours of their choice, or opt for project-based gig work.

Employees under this programme will receive “equal pay” and enjoy the same benefits, such as leave entitlements and medical insurance coverage, as their peers with similar roles in the bank, subject to their employment status, UOB said.

New hires will also get to embark on a programme with Mums@Work - a career portal that pairs women looking for flexi-work with potential employers - which will prepare them for their return to the workplace.

Mr Dean Tong, UOB’s head of group human resources, said: “Women should be encouraged, not penalised, for supporting the needs of their families while pursuing their careers.

“UOB is proud to partner our female colleagues in their journey to achieve balance between their careers and personal lives, and excelling on both fronts.”