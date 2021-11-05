UOB launches gig employment programme for retired employees to take up flexible work

SINGAPORE: Retired UOB employees can soon take up flexible work with the bank under a new programme announced on Friday (Nov 5).

As part of a new gig employment model, the Singapore bank plans to bring back retired workers for short-term and project-based job opportunities that require “deep technical expertise and extensive experience”. These include areas like customer service, process and systems training, operations and project advisory.

Healthcare benefits and insurance coverage will be offered for these roles, UOB said, to address common concerns about the lack of protection among gig economy workers. These jobs will also have a “seamless and simplified performance management process”.

UOB said its programme, a first among banks in Singapore, is aligned with the trend of people wanting to work beyond the retirement age.

It cited the Ministry of Manpower’s annual labour force survey which showed a rise in employment rate among residents aged 65 and above last year – at 28.5 per cent, compared with 27.6 per cent in 2019.

Its own internal poll of nearly 800 employees in June also indicated that eight in 10 would consider some form of work after retirement. Those surveyed said they would prefer a flexible work scheme, such as shorter work hours and pay-for-service options, as work-life balance is their priority after retirement, according to a UOB news release.

The programme will be launched in “full-scale” next year. Ahead of that, UOB said it has conducted a pilot with retirees working at its bank branches to test and assess the type of roles that are suitable for gig work.

“The learnings from the pilot will be used to refine the gig employment model to maximise productivity and to ensure a fulfilling work experience for the retirees,” it said, adding that it will also test the feasibility of opening this gig employment model to more people in time to come.