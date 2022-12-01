UOB makes second hike to interest rate for flagship savings account

SINGAPORE: UOB has raised the interest rates for its flagship savings account on Thursday (Dec 1), joining other local banks in a second round of revisions amid a rising rate environment.

With the latest move, account holders of the UOB One account will be able to earn a maximum rate of 7.8 per cent per annum on balances between S$75,000 and S$100,000, while crediting their salary to the bank and meeting a minimum spend of S$500 a month on an eligible credit and debit card.

This is up from 3.6 per cent previously and marks the highest interest rate offered since the One account was introduced seven years ago.

The tiered interest rates for balances up to S$75,000 while meeting the same salary and card spending criteria was also raised to a range of 3.85 per cent to 4.85 per cent, up from 1.4 per cent to 2.5 per cent previously.

Those who meet the minimum card spend and perform three Giro transactions in a month will also see higher interest rates.

For example, interest earned on balances up to S$75,000 has been raised to a range of 2.5 per cent to 4 per cent per annum, up as much as 2.15 percentage points. There are no changes to interest rates under this category for balances above S$75,000.

Like those offered by DBS and OCBC, the UOB One account offers tiered interest rates that are stepped up as customers grow their account balance or spend a minimum on select cards and conduct other transactions.

Alongside the rate changes, UOB also said it has included salary payments via PayNow as an eligible salary credit so that more customers can qualify for the bonus interest.

“We hope that the updated rates for our UOB One Account will help our customers in reducing some of the inflationary impact on their hard-earned savings,” said the bank’s head of group personal financial services Jacquelyn Tan.

“Together with our highly competitive fixed deposit offerings, we are committed to doing right by our customers by providing a safe haven for them to grow their finances during these turbulent times.”