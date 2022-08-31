UOB joins local banks in raising interest rates for savings accounts

SINGAPORE: United Overseas Bank (UOB) will be raising interest rates for its flagship savings account from Thursday (Sep 1), making it the latest local bank to do so amid an environment of rising rates.

Singapore’s third-largest bank will raise rates on its UOB One account – a move that will help customers reduce the "inflationary impact on their hard-earned savings", it said.

The UOB One account offers customers tiered interest rates that are stepped up as customers grow their account balance, while spending a minimum of S$500 on select credit and debit cards and conducting other transactions.

With the latest move, account holders will be able to earn a maximum rate of 3.6 per cent on balances above S$75,000 and up to S$100,000, while meeting the minimum card spend and crediting their salary to UOB. This is up from a 3 per cent promotional rate introduced this month.

Those who meet the minimum card spend and perform three GIRO transactions in a month will also see higher interest rates.

Interest earned on the first S$15,000 will be raised to 0.75 per cent per annum, from the current 0.5 per cent.

Interest earned on the next three tiers of S$15,000 will go up to 0.8 per cent, 0.85 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively. There are no changes to interest rates under this category for balances above S$60,000.

There will also be no changes to interest payouts for those that meet the single criteria of spending the minimum sum on selected cards.