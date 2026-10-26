He built an app to bring neighbours closer. Keeping it going hasn't been easy

SINGAPORE: For GoodHood.SG founder Nigel Teo, the kampung spirit is more than a fond childhood memory.

It is something he has spent nearly seven years trying to bring back through GoodHood.SG, a platform launched in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to help neighbours connect and support one another.

But the journey has not been easy. Mr Teo, 46, has struggled to secure funding, grappled with burnout and spent years running the initiative without pay.

A former government scholar who worked in the public service, technology and finance sectors, Mr Teo said he has supported himself by living simply and through investments.

FROM CHILDHOOD MEMORIES TO COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS

Growing up in Braddell View, Mr Teo remembers a neighbourhood where children regularly gathered to play and neighbours knew one another.

"Every day we'll come down and play with the kids, and that's something that we always look forward to, like meeting other people of the same age, having fun, playing in the rain, actually jumping down the stairs," he recalled.

He remembers how neighbours would come knocking on his family's door if he did not turn up.

"It's very nice because everybody knows everybody, and you feel a sense of belonging."