Upcycled soap: Discarded bars given new lease of life and donated to the less fortunate

SINGAPORE: Handwashing with soap is something many of us take for granted.

Although it is one of the most cost-effective ways to curb the spread of disease and illness, not all have equal access to this daily necessity. And very often, this hygiene essential is thrown away before it is completely used.

To reduce wastage and ensure all communities have access to soap, some social enterprises and businesses have partnered with organisations to process these discarded scraps - helping to make a difference one upcycled bar at a time.

One such initiative is Soap for Hope, started by hygiene company Diversey in 2013.

The social enterprise told CNA that it has diverted about 3,800 tonnes of soap from landfills across the globe and converted these into 31.6 million bars.

It first collects discarded bars from hotels before scraping them to remove impurities such as hair and debris.

The soap is then cut into smaller pieces and then sanitised using Diversey's proprietary food-grade sanitiser, said Soap for Hope founder, Mr Stefan Phang.

The sanitised soap pieces are next pressed into bricks, dried and then cut into individual bars ready for distribution.