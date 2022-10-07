Updated COVID-19 vaccination requirements and bivalent vaccines: Here's what you need to know

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Oct 7) announced that Singapore will transit from tracking the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses taken to an "up-to-date vaccination" definition regime.

Under the updated arrangement, MOH said everyone should keep up to date with the latest vaccination recommendations, such as three complete mRNA or Novavax doses or four Sinovac-CoronaVac doses for minimum protection.

Those aged 50 and above should also receive an additional booster dose between five months to one year from their last dose, to keep up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination, said MOH.

Besides the updated vaccination regime, the original Moderna/Spikevax vaccines will be replaced with the updated bivalent version.

Here is what you need to know about the updated recommendations:

MINIMUM PROTECTION AGAINST COVID-19

Under the updated vaccination arrangement, MOH said all individuals should keep up to date with the latest recommendations and ensure they "achieve minimum protection".

To achieve minimum protection against COVID-19, those aged five and above should complete three mRNA or Novavax/Nuvaxovid vaccine doses, or four doses of the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine.

Individuals will be considered up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination if they have received the minimum protection, and if their last vaccine dose was received within the past year, said MOH.

The arrangement is similar to Influenza vaccination, where individuals are advised to get their shots periodically so as to protect themselves against new strains of the endemic virus as they arise, the ministry added.

ADDITIONAL BOOSTER FOR THOSE AGED 50 AND ABOVE

Those aged 50 and above who have achieved minimum protection should also receive an additional booster dose between five months to a year from their last jab in order to keep up to date with their vaccination.

The updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is also recommended for this group, said the Health Ministry.

From Oct 17, those in this age group as well as those who have yet to achieve minimum protection will be able to receive the updated bivalent vaccine under the National Vaccination Programme.