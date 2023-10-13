Singapore authorises updated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine targeting newer Omicron subvariants

SINGAPORE: An updated COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna targeting newer Omicron subvariants was approved by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Friday (Oct 13).

The updated Spikevax vaccine can be given to anyone aged 6 months and above.

This is the second updated COVID-19 vaccine to be authorised by HSA after Pfizer-BioNTech's updated Comirnaty vaccine was approved on Sep 12.

The Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination is currently reviewing data of the updated vaccine and will make its recommendations on who should receive the updated vaccine when ready, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The updated Spikevax vaccine is expected to arrive in Singapore by end-November.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said last week that Singapore is experiencing a new COVID-19 wave, with more people expected to fall sick and be hospitalised in the coming weeks.

According to the latest Ministry of Health (MOH) data, there were 16,250 COVID-19 cases in the week starting Oct 1. This was higher than the 15,336 cases in the week before.

The spate of cases is driven by mostly two variants - the EG.5 and its sub-lineage HK.3 - both of which are descendants of the XBB Omicron variant, said Mr Ong.