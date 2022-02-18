Upper Bukit Timah deaths: Father handed charge of murdering second son

SINGAPORE: A man already facing a charge of killing his 11-year-old son at a canal near a playground in Upper Bukit Timah has been handed a second charge of murdering his other son, also 11.

The two boys were found dead in the vicinity of Greenridge Crescent on Jan 21.

Xavier Yap Jung Houn, 48, was given the second capital charge on Friday (Feb 18). He is accused of murdering Yap Kai Shern Aston by causing his death between 4.23pm and 6.18pm on Jan 21 at the covered canal at Greenridge Crescent playground.

Yap appeared in court via video-link from his place of remand, dressed in a white top. His hair had been shorn and he appeared visibly thinner.

The police prosecutor on Friday said Yap's Institute of Mental Health report had been done, and a high court pre-trial conference has been fixed for April.

Investigations are still incomplete, with medical and Health Sciences Authority reports pending, he said.

On questioning by the judge, he said the medical report was regarding "injury sustained by the accused".

Yap had called the police on Jan 21, but was arrested a day later after the police followed up on all possible leads and conducted round-the-clock investigations.

Yap is represented by lawyer Anil Singh Sandhu. If convicted of murder, he faces the death penalty.