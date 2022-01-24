Upper Bukit Timah deaths: Father of 11-year-old boys charged with murder

SINGAPORE: The father of two 11-year-old brothers found dead in Upper Bukit Timah was charged on Monday (Jan 24) with the murder of one of his sons.

According to the charge sheet, Xavier Yap Jung Houn, 48, is accused of committing murder by causing the death of Yap E Chern Ethan at a covered canal at Greenridge Crescent playground between 4.23pm and 6.25pm on Jan 21.

Yap was arrested after the brothers, both aged 11, were found lying motionless "in the vicinity" of the playground, police said late Saturday night.

Only one charge was tendered in court on Monday morning. If convicted, he faces the death penalty. CNA has sought clarification from the police about the case regarding Yap's other son.

The police prosecutor asked for Yap to be remanded for one week with permission to be taken out for investigations. He is required for scene visits and to recover exhibits, said the prosecutor.

Yap was represented by lawyer Anil Singh Sandhu, who asked the court if the media could give the family space to grieve the loss of two young children.

"Your honour, the media is present this morning in court and the victims here are two young children aged 11," he said.

"(In) the past few days, the media has been quite active in reporting this matter, but I'm sincerely urging the media to give the family some space and privacy to deal with the loss of two young children."

The judge asked Yap if he had any questions, and Yap said he had none. The case was adjourned to Jan 31 for further mention.