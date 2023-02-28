Death of Upper Bukit Timah twins: Father has murder charges reduced to culpable homicide

SINGAPORE: A man accused of murdering his 11-year-old twins near a playground in Upper Bukit Timah had his charges reduced to culpable homicide not amounting to murder on Tuesday (Feb 28).

Xavier Yap Jung Houn, 49, is accused of causing the deaths of his two sons by strangling them at a covered canal at Greenridge Crescent Playground on Jan 21, 2022.

According to the charge sheets, he did so with the intention of causing their deaths.

On Tuesday, a deputy public prosecutor assigned to the case told the court that Yap was remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric assessment.

He was found to be suffering from major depressive disorder of moderate severity around the time of the offences.

"The prosecution decided to proceed against him on amended charges of culpable homicide," said the DPP.

Yap appeared in court via video-link, from where he was remanded. He wore glasses, a dark blue mask and a white shirt. He had a red mark on his neck and appeared to have lost weight.

The prosecutor said the next High Court case conference would be on Mar 28, where the prosecution will seek directions pending an update from the defence counsel.

The case was fixed for a further mention in the State Courts on Apr 18.

The boys Yap Kai Shern Aston and Yap E Chern Ethan were found dead near a playground at Greenridge Crescent in Upper Bukit Timah that Saturday, prompting the deployment of Gurkhas and the police's K-9 unit.

Yap was arrested a day later over the deaths of his twin sons, who reportedly had special needs.

He is now defended by a team of four lawyers led by Mr Choo Si Sen, having been represented by Anil Singh Sandhu previously.

Murder carries the death penalty.

Culpable homicide not amounting to murder carries penalties of life imprisonment and caning, or up to 20 years' jail and a fine or caning.

If the act was carried out without any intention to cause death, an offender can be given up to 15 years' jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments.