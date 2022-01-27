Upper Bukit Timah deaths: Father of 11-year-old boys taken by police to canal where bodies were found

SINGAPORE: Xavier Yap Jung Houn, the father of two 11-year-old boys who were found dead in Upper Bukit Timah, was taken by police on Thursday (Jan 27) to the canal where their bodies were discovered.

Yap, 48, was charged on Monday with the murder of one of his sons, Ethan Yap E Chern. The other son has been identified as Aston Yap.

Yap arrived at the scene on Thursday at 3.10pm in a black van. He was wearing a red shirt and dark cut-off pants, and was handcuffed and surrounded by five police officers.

He was taken to the park, which had earlier been cordoned off by the police.

The officers then brought him down the steps towards the canal.