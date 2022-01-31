Upper Bukit Timah deaths: Father accused of murdering son remanded for psychiatric observation

SINGAPORE: A man accused of murdering his 11-year-old son at a canal in Upper Bukit Timah was remanded for psychiatric observation after his case was heard on Saturday (Jan 29).

No additional charges have been tendered, a spokesperson for the State Courts said on Monday.

Xavier Yap Jung Houn, 48, was charged last week with one count of committing murder by causing the death of Yap E Chern Ethan at a covered canal at Greenridge Crescent playground between 4.23pm and 6.25pm on Jan 21.

Ethan and his brother Aston were found dead in the area on Jan 21. Police later arrested their father on suspicion of his involvement in the deaths of his two boys.

Yap was originally slated to reappear in the State Courts for a second mention of his case on Monday.

However, his case was not heard and the courts confirmed that his case had been brought forward by two days and heard on Saturday.

Yap did not receive any additional charge on Saturday, the court confirmed to CNA. It is not uncommon for accused persons to be given holding charges and for additional charges to be tendered later on.

He has since been remanded at Changi Prison's Complex Medical Centre.

He is represented by lawyer Anil Singh Sandhu, and is next set to appear in court on Feb 18. If convicted of murder, he faces the death penalty.

On Thursday (Jan 27), Yap was taken by the police to the canal where his sons' bodies were discovered.

The brothers' deaths have sparked an outpouring of grief and sympathy in the community, with members of the public leaving bouquets and stalks of flowers by the canal.