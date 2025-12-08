From Emporium to indoor pickleball court: Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre through the years

SINGAPORE: A visit to Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre always felt like a treat for Cubbert Dooa when he was young.

With air-conditioned shopping centres being a novelty in the 1980s, the six-storey building was the area’s first, delighting residents like Mr Dooa and his family.

Crowds were a common sight, especially at Oriental Emporium – then Singapore’s largest department store chain – located on the fourth floor.

“In those days, it was rare that your parents took you out to go shopping and this is shopping in a building with air-con,” the 58-year-old recalled.

Today, Mr Dooa still frequents Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre but no longer as a curious kid. For the past 29 years, he has been running a computer repair shop there, occupying a front-row seat to the freehold strata-titled development’s change through time.

A quick Google search now throws up search results that include a video describing the place as “Singapore’s worst mall”, as well as news articles about a recent knife attack and a second attempt at a collective sale this year.

It was announced on Nov 18 that the freehold shopping centre was back on the market at unchanged reserve price of S$260 million, after an earlier attempt ended in September with no takers.

The public tender closed on Dec 3. CNA has contacted marketing agent CBRE and the development’s collective sale committee for an update.

When CNA visited the shopping centre over the past week, the shutters were down on many units and footfall was sparse – a sharp contrast to the bustle at nearby Nex shopping mall.

Some units displayed “for rent” signs, while a handful appeared to be vacant. One such vacant unit bore the faded logo of a school uniform shop that left in 2013, going by the relocation notice still taped to the glass window.

For those that were open for business, it was a mix of the old and new, ranging from barbershops and hairdressers, eateries, optical shops, computer repair shops, beauty and massage parlours, ballroom-type venues specialising in weddings and a gym.

Its newest addition is an indoor pickleball court, which occupies the space that was once Emporium's, and others such as a furniture shop and an arcade.

“This place has gone through so many changes,” said Mr Dooa.