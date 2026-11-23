SINGAPORE: A man was sentenced to 12 weeks' jail on Monday (Nov 23) for looking up a woman's skirt while standing behind her on an escalator at an MRT station.

Wilson Lim Kim Ming, 31, initially claimed trial but midway through proceedings, he pleaded guilty to following the victim onto an escalator and deliberately looking underneath her skirt from behind.

During the trial earlier this year, Lim admitted that he had also been trying to smell the victim's leg from behind when he approached her on the escalator, court documents stated.

Lim, a Singaporean, also admitted to being attracted to the victim, who was a stranger, and to having intruded on her privacy.

The victim cannot be named due to a court order protecting her identity.

Court documents stated that as of March 2026, the victim reported feeling more self-conscious when she wore skirts or shorts, fearing that a similar offence might happen to her again.

She also reported feeling very wary of her surroundings and needing to angle her body when taking escalators or walking up staircases, even while wearing long pants.

At around noon on Feb 26, 2025, she was taking the escalator at Botanic Gardens MRT station when Lim followed her, intending to insult her modesty.

After checking his surroundings, he turned his head and looked up her skirt from behind.

He then stood up, turned around to check for witnesses, and found none.

Shortly after, the woman walked towards another escalator in the MRT station leading to the street level. Lim walked quickly to catch up with her.

She stepped onto the escalator and he walked up behind her.

The woman felt something make contact with her right thigh and turned around. She saw Lim's head beneath her skirt and noticed him looking upwards into it.

Stunned, she said, "Excuse me" and took photos of Lim, who then started apologising.

He pleaded for mercy and said: "We are both Singaporeans, what's the point of SG United if we're both going to be attacking each other?"

Lim, who had managed to see at least the victim's thigh area clearly under her skirt, was trying to persuade her not to escalate the matter to the authorities, court documents stated.

Feeling violated and thoroughly disrespected by Lim's behaviour, the victim sought help from the staff members at the MRT station and cried.

Lim was arrested that same day at about 12.05pm and was released on bail the next day.

For insulting a person's modesty or intruding on that person's privacy, the maximum punishment is a one-year jail term or a fine, or both.