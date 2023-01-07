IN FOCUS: Why do upskirt crimes happen, and what will it take to stop them?

SINGAPORE: When she felt someone standing close behind her on the escalator, her first thought was that the person was not keeping a safe distance. She did not suspect harmful intentions.

Turning around, Celine (not her real name) saw a man holding a phone that was shining brightly. For a split second, she also saw her underwear on its screen.

“What are you doing? Taking my photos?” she questioned. He said no and held the phone to his ear, as if on a call, then tried to hurry off the escalator leading out of Bugis MRT station.

In those few moments in April, Celine’s commute transformed into a disturbing encounter with an upskirt voyeur.

She held on tightly to the man’s shirt as he tried to get away, dragging her past several shopfronts. She shouted for help, screaming that he had taken photos of her underwear.

He only stopped when Celine told him she would not call the police if he deleted any photos of her. Both were trembling when he handed her his phone.

Looking through it, she did not find any photos or videos of herself. In shock, she made the man apologise, asked him to see a psychiatrist, and then let him go.

“But the whole night it was very traumatising,” Celine, whose identity is protected by a court order, told CNA in December.

After thinking about the incident and talking it over with friends, she changed her mind. “I decided to make the police report the next day because I feel that if I let him go, I’m giving him a chance to victimise (others),” she said.

The perpetrator, 37-year-old Gary Huang Kunjie, was convicted and sentenced to 36 weeks’ jail in October after pleading guilty to voyeurism.

Huang was a serial offender. This was the fifth year in a row he was jailed for preying on women. He had reoffended just six months after being released from prison.

Police investigations showed he had taken upskirt images of Celine that he deleted after she caught him. Nine days later, he recorded upskirt videos of two other women.