80,000 new homes, including in Newton and Orchard, to be built under URA draft master plan

SINGAPORE: At least 80,000 new public and private homes are expected to be built in more than 10 new neighbourhoods across Singapore over the next 10 to 15 years.

These include developments in Newton and along Orchard Road where 6,000 private homes could be built, as the government looks to provide more residential options in central locations.

To meet the demand for homes in more central areas, new housing areas in Bukit Timah Turf City, Pearl’s Hill, Marina South, Mount Pleasant and the former Keppel Golf Course site were announced previously.

The Draft Master Plan 2025 by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), released on Wednesday (Jun 25) and announced by National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat, also showed that new neighbourhoods would be drawn up in other parts of the island.

They include Dover-Medway along Dover Road, the former site of Singapore Racecourse in Kranji, as well as Paya Lebar Air Base and the Sembawang Shipyard area.

URA said new public and private housing developments will be "paced out" so that the authorities can have the flexibility to review and adjust the plans accordingly.