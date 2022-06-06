Workplaces near home, flexible flat designs among proposals for Singapore’s development over next 50 years

It is exploring the concept of “vertical zoning” in industrial estates - where different but complementary uses can be integrated within a single development.



For example, clean industrial activities can occupy the lower floors, while co-working spaces and residences can be located on the middle and upper floors respectively.



The authority is also exploring suitable locations in industrial estates, such as in Kolam Ayer and Yishun, to accommodate non-industrial uses such as co-working spaces, retail, and food and beverage spaces.



This will help to provide flexibility for new business models and support more vibrant industrial developments.

MORE INCLUSIVE HOUSING

In outlining its strategies to provide more homes for new needs, URA said it is looking to have a wider variety of housing designs that can cater to households of different sizes and needs. These can also be adaptable to accommodate changes in lifestyles.