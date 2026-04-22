Man fined S$250,000 for illegal renovation of Little India heritage shophouse

SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old man and a company have been fined S$250,000 (US$196,300) and S$150,000, respectively, for illegal renovation works to a historic shophouse in Little India and causing "irreversible loss of heritage value", said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Wednesday (Apr 22).

Manickam Nagarajan, a permanent resident, was convicted of one count of carrying out unauthorised works to the conserved shophouse at 32 Desker Road.

The shophouse owner, Layan Management, was convicted of one count of permitting Nagarajan to carry out the unauthorised works.

An additional charge for failing to appoint a qualified person to supervise works on-site was taken into consideration in Layan's sentencing.

DEMOLITION OF RARE ARCHITECTURAL FEATURES

In October 2022, Nagarajan bought the shophouse in the Little India Conservation Area, one of four historic districts in Singapore where "the strictest form" of building conservation is practised, URA said.

The property was then in its original form with key architectural features intact.

According to URA, the original first-storey façade was a rare surviving example of a typical residential frontage of shophouses constructed in 1913 and 1914.

It featured a double-leaf timber door, flanked on both sides by timber-framed casement windows with vertical iron security bars, reflecting the residential architectural style of that period.

Despite being aware that the shophouse was a conserved building requiring prior conservation approval from the URA for any renovation works, Nagarajan engaged Layan’s workers to carry out renovations that aimed to convert the shophouse into a co-living development, without obtaining the necessary approvals.