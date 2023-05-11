NParks to get new CEO; URA's next chief planner appointed

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) will get a new CEO from Jun 1 with the appointment of Ms Hwang Yu-Ning.

Ms Hwang is currently the deputy CEO and chief planner of the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

She will be succeeded at URA by Ms Adele Tan Shiao Ling, who will hold concurrent appointments as deputy CEO and chief planner of URA from Jun 1.

Ms Tan is currently chief infrastructure planning officer at the Ministry of National Development (MND).

Mr Kenneth Er, the current CEO of NParks since 2014, will leave his role to become Deputy Secretary (Planning) at MND from Jun 1.

Ms Hwang has served as an urban planner and policy maker in Singapore's public service for almost 30 years, including a stint at the strategy group of the Prime Minister's Office, the URA, NParks and MND announced in a joint statement on Thursday (May 11).