NParks to get new CEO; URA's next chief planner appointed

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) will get a new CEO from Jun 1 with the appointment of Ms Hwang Yu-Ning.
Ms Hwang is currently the deputy CEO and chief planner of the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).
She will be succeeded at URA by Ms Adele Tan Shiao Ling, who will hold concurrent appointments as deputy CEO and chief planner of URA from Jun 1.
Ms Tan is currently chief infrastructure planning officer at the Ministry of National Development (MND).
Mr Kenneth Er, the current CEO of NParks since 2014, will leave his role to become Deputy Secretary (Planning) at MND from Jun 1.
Ms Hwang has served as an urban planner and policy maker in Singapore's public service for almost 30 years, including a stint at the strategy group of the Prime Minister's Office, the URA, NParks and MND announced in a joint statement on Thursday (May 11).
"Ms Hwang was instrumental in leading the development and implementation of planning strategies across Singapore," they said, adding that she led the URA in the recently completed Long-Term Plan Review.
The national exercise maps out strategic land use and infrastructure needs of Singapore over the next 50 years and beyond.
"Ms Hwang also steered the review of the Draft Master Plan 2019, which set out detailed plans and policies for Singapore’s development over 10 to 15 years, as well as the coordination of physical and social infrastructure across Singapore," they added.
At URA, Ms Hwang spearheaded its conservation programme and efforts to "enhance the integration of built heritage", with one of the newly-conserved buildings being Golden Mile Complex.
She was also involved in Singapore's response to COVID-19, working together with various stakeholders to identify sites to house foreign workers.
Ms Tan was formerly the group director of strategic planning at URA and also played a leading role in the LTPR.
"In her 25 years of public service, she drove a range of important planning and policy workstreams, from ensuring that our land use plans effectively incorporate environmental considerations, planning for an ageing population, to developing a master plan for Singapore’s underground space," they said.
During Mr Er's nine-year stint as NParks CEO, he played a key role in the conceptualisation of the City in Nature vision and drove the establishment of Nature Park Networks to buffer Singapore’s nature reserves from surrounding urban development.
He also pushed for new island-wide connections, such as the Round Island Route, and oversaw several major milestones, including the addition of Singapore's Botanic Gardens to the Unesco World Heritage List in 2015.