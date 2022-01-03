Singapore private home prices jumped 10.6% in 2021: URA flash estimates

SINGAPORE: Private home prices in Singapore jumped 10.6 per cent in 2021, quickening from a 2.2 per cent increase the year before, according to flash estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (Jan 3).

This was the highest annual growth since 2010, when private home prices rose 17.6 per cent, said Ms Christine Sun, senior vice president of research and analytics at OrangeTee and Tie.

Overall, the private residential property index gained 8.3 points from the third quarter to reach 173.6 points in the fourth quarter of 2021.

"This represents an increase of 5 per cent, compared to the 1.1 per cent increase in the previous quarter," said URA.

This was also the highest quarterly increase since the second quarter of 2010, when prices went up 5.3 per cent, said Ms Sun.