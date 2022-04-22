Singapore private home prices rise at slower pace of 0.7% in Q1 after cooling measures

SINGAPORE: Private home prices in Singapore rose 0.7 per cent in the first quarter, slightly above flash estimates released earlier this month, but down from the 5 per cent increase in the previous quarter, due to cooling measures.

The private residential property price index increased to 174.8 points in the first quarter, up from 173.6 points in the previous quarter on the back of landed properties, according to real estate statistics released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday (Apr 22).

Prices were bolstered by landed homes for which prices increased by 4.2 per cent, compared with the 3.9 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

On the other hand, prices of non-landed properties went down by 0.3 per cent, a sharp reversal from the 5.3 per cent rise in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the Core Central Region (CCR), prices of non-landed properties decreased by 0.1 per cent in the first quarter, compared with the 2.7 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Prices of non-landed homes in the Rest of Central Region (RCR) dropped by 2.7 per cent, pulling back from the 6.7 per cent jump in Q4 2021. Meanwhile, the prices in the Outside Central Region (OCR) rose by 2.2 per cent, compared with the 5.7 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Analysts attributed the slowdown to the cooling measures that were introduced last December and macroeconomic uncertainties.

Despite this, "undercurrents of owner-occupier homebuyer and upgrader demand remain strong should buyers be able to find suitable homes," said Mr Leonard Tay, head of research at Knight Frank Singapore.

RENTALS

Rentals of private homes rose by 4.2 per cent in the first quarter from the 2.6 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

This was driven by both the landed and non-landed properties segment. Rentals of landed homes increased by 5.3 per cent in Q1 2022 compared with the 1.2 per cent increase in the previous quarter, while rental of non-landed properties jumped by 4.1 per cent from 2.7 per cent in Q4 2021.

A shrinking rental stock and a lack of new home supply drove rents up, said Ms Christine Sun, senior vice president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie.

Future homebuyers who were priced out of the market or affected by the cooling measures turned to the rental market, boosting rental demand and pushing rents higher, Ms Sun added.

Knight Frank's Mr Tay predicted that for the whole of 2022, overall rents in the private home market could increase about 7 per cent to 9 per cent.