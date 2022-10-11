Chye sim, mint, basil: Singapore vegetable farm wants more consumers for its greens

The firm's hydroponic greenhouse uses water-based mineral nutrient solutions to grow vegetables in natural sunlight, with an automated farming system and a mobile gulley system to maximise the use of space, increase productivity, and reduce manpower.

The farm also uses remote monitoring to manage the growth of its plants and lighting technology to conduct daylight extension, ensuring a consistent daily harvest.

“The weather station monitors the weather every day, and it determines if we need to extend the daylight – and (if we do), the lights will be turned on automatically to compensate so we get consistent growth on a daily basis,” said Mr Peter Barber, co-owner and chief executive officer of ComCrop.

He was speaking at the opening of the farm’s new facility on Sunday (Oct 9).

The farm currently produces enough to send a daily haul of fresh vegetables to supermarket chain NTUC FairPrice and online grocer RedMart.

LOCALS KNOW LITTLE ABOUT HOME-GROWN PRODUCE

Despite the availability of local crops and their competitive prices, Mr Barber said that sales have been slow.

People do not know about the existence of urban farming and its benefits, said Mr Barber.

“A lot of people didn't believe that this could be done, to be able to grow vegetables in an urban environment and to grow them on a rooftop,” Mr Barber told CNA.

“That was already a big challenge, but we've worked out how to do that and we've got a really strong robust system now.”

The next challenge is to get people to buy local produce, he said, “not just because it's grown here, but also because it's healthier”.

“In our case, it's grown without pesticides, so it's definitely much healthier than what you're getting from some of the international supply,” he added.