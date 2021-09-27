New accreditation scheme being developed to ensure local farms produce pesticide-free vegetables

“When a local farm says that it has adopted the standard, you will know that the farm has measures in place throughout the growing process to minimise the vegetables’ exposure to pathogens and pest and that has removed the need for pesticides,” ESG’s director-general of quality and excellence Choy Sauw Kook said at a virtual press conference.

“You will also know that local farmers have implemented management systems to optimise the use of resources, such as water and electricity, in the farming process. With this information in hand, consumers know that locally-produced vegetables are grown without chemical pesticides and responsibly.

"But how can consumers be certain that the standard is followed? This need for assurance is particularly important for products and services that impact them directly," she added.

This is where the accreditation programme comes in to provide “an additional layer of checks”.

“The accreditation programme that the SAC is developing will ensure that conformity assessment bodies are qualified to assess farms’ compliance with the clean and green standard. This is how quality and standards build trust among consumers,” said Ms Choy.

Mr Allan Lim, founder of Comcrop, said receiving such an accreditation will be “very useful” for local farms in terms of competing with imports and helping to ensure profitability.

But while technology and sustainable farming practices are already under way at the home-grown urban farm, Mr Lim still expects the new standard to be a challenge to implement.

“Despite the amount of technology and automation and energy efficiency that we have put in place, there is the part about training our (team’s) ability to adapt to the more stringent requirement, and that would take time as we are now already in operational mode,” he said.

“There are certain practices … and monitoring that have to be done more frequently. We would then have to look at those with our team, implement them, and also look at alternative data recording automation to help us monitor this and capture this data.”

Ms Choy said authorities recognise the challenge and will work closely with industry players.

“We will also come in to see how we can support the farms in terms of the training that is needed to help them put in place all these management systems, processes, best practices or even adopting certain technologies, (as well as) providing some grants to defray the costs,” she said.