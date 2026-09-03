SBS Transit reviewing urinal layout at Farrer Park MRT station after online criticism

SINGAPORE: A urinal layout at Farrer Park MRT station has drawn criticism from commuters and online commenters, with transport operator SBS Transit reviewing possible changes to the design.

Photos circulating online show six urinals installed close together, with those facing each other positioned too near for two people to use them comfortably, or for others to pass between.

The photos have also drawn criticism on social media platforms such as Facebook and Reddit, with commenters questioning how the layout was approved.

Responding to queries from CNA on Thursday (Sep 3), SBS Transit said it was aware of the issue and reviewing possible improvements to the layout.

"Any works will need to be carefully planned to minimise inconvenience to commuters,” said SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu. “We seek commuters’ patience and understanding as this may take some time."

Mr Jack Sim, founder of the World Toilet Organization, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he had visited the toilet and found it difficult for two people to stand at opposite urinals without their backs touching.

Mr Sim told CNA that when he first saw the photos online, he thought they might be digitally altered, and went to the station to check for himself.

He said the design and construction of public infrastructure typically goes through several layers of approval, and questioned how the urinals had come to be built this way.

“With this design, you will definitely have people walking in to go to the urinals at the deeper end, and then before he can walk out, he will need to wait for someone else to finish,” he said.

“There will definitely need to be a sufficient corridor provided.”

The Restroom Association of Singapore's guide to better public toilet design and maintenance states that there should be a 90cm clearance in front of a urinal to any wall, fixture or door.

Mr Sim, whose organisation advises policymakers around the world on toilet design and maintenance, said there was "a need to reconfigure this design".

“Even common sense tells you this doesn’t work.”