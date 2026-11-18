NEAR-TERM UNCERTAINTY

The new restrictions show where Washington sees gaps in current checks, said Mr Matthias Hendrichs, a Singapore-based advisor to AI companies.

Over the last two years, most reported cases of chips or computing power reaching Chinese companies have passed through Southeast Asia, he noted.

Under the new export controls, companies will need a US licence to export, re-export, or transfer advanced semiconductors to four Southeast Asian countries – Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The rule requires overseas data centres that provide a significant volume of compute power to companies headquartered in China to obtain US export licences by mid-February next year to continue the services or face future export restrictions.

US-headquartered companies are exempt as long as shipments are reported, while regional AI cloud companies and data centre operators that are not American-owned will need a US licence to obtain new advanced chips.

Operators serving Chinese-owned customers are hit hardest, because of the requirement to obtain a separate licence in order to serve these customers at scale, said Mr Hendrichs.

“In Singapore, I'd add the traders and system integrators who buy chips and servers here and ship them on. And anyone who wants to own their own chips, like telcos, research institutes and sovereign AI projects,” he said, noting that firms that rent capacity from a US cloud provider will be less affected by the changes.

Mr Hendrichs added that companies with Chinese links will face challenges, adding that he expects “delays of months” for new projects.

“Near term, the bigger problem is uncertainty. If you can't tell a lender when the chips arrive, the financing waits,” he said, citing data centre deals in Malaysia that were put on hold before the rule was introduced.

Mr Gilbert agreed that for operations with Chinese clients, a licence “won’t come easily”.

“Nobody wants to commit hundreds of millions to a data centre without knowing whether they can get the chips to fill it,” he said, adding that some investment plans could be put on hold until companies see how strictly the rules are applied.

In the wider Southeast Asian context, governments have sought to remain “neutral” amid the US-China rivalry and open to data centre investments from both countries, said Dr Maria Monica Wihardja, a fellow at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

“The dual-stack nature of the data centre landscape in these countries … increases the perception that these Southeast Asian countries are also ‘friends to their own friends’ enemies’,” said Dr Wihardja, whose research interests include regional supply chains, technology and media.

Among the four Southeast Asian countries on the list, Singapore and Malaysia have export control laws or strategic trade management frameworks, while Thailand has not fully implemented its framework, she noted.

Indonesia has no dedicated regime and relies on “scattered customs, import-export and sector-specific laws”.

“The absence of such export control … weakens export links, meaning an imported good may be loosely re-exported elsewhere without clear legal consequences,” said Dr Wihardja, pointing to why Washington could have flagged these markets as having a higher risk of illegally diverting chips to China.

Complex data centre ownership structures, ranging from private equity firms and pension funds to major cloud providers, also make it difficult to establish who controls operations and is accountable for decisions, she added.

