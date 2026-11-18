analysis Singapore
US chip export curbs test Southeast Asia’s AI ambitions, but offer chance to toughen regulatory oversight
The new restrictions on advanced chips could bring reputational risks and dampen the region’s AI ambitions, experts say.
SINGAPORE: New US chip export controls to four Southeast Asian countries could stall projects and create short-term uncertainty for the region’s AI ambitions, though the restrictions also present a chance for the region to raise its standing as a destination for AI investments, experts said on Tuesday (Nov 17).
The US Department of Commerce announced on Monday that it would enforce tighter control on the exports of advanced artificial intelligence chips to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil, citing a “higher-than-normal” risk of the chips being illegally diverted to China.
Among the hardest hit could be AI cloud companies and data centre operators that rely on Chinese customers, whose demand for remote access to chips has helped drive Southeast Asia’s data centre boom.
“There’s no doubt that this is a speed bump for Singapore’s AI ambitions,” said Mr Josh Gilbert, eToro’s lead analyst for Asia Pacific.
While Singapore has spent years building itself into one of Asia’s “go-to destinations” for AI investments, investors will want clarity moving forward, he added.
The restrictions come in the wake of the Nvidia-Megaspeed scandal, which Mr Gilbert said had added political pressure on Washington to restrict China’s access to advanced computing, including capacity rented overseas.
The Singapore-based cloud computing firm recently came under scrutiny for allegedly funnelling Nvidia chips to China by circumventing US export controls. The company said on Sunday that it conducted “legitimate and lawful business”.
With US President Donald Trump beginning a trip to China to meet with President Xi Jinping, the new rules also could hand the US a “fresh bargaining chip”, Mr Gilbert said.
NEAR-TERM UNCERTAINTY
The new restrictions show where Washington sees gaps in current checks, said Mr Matthias Hendrichs, a Singapore-based advisor to AI companies.
Over the last two years, most reported cases of chips or computing power reaching Chinese companies have passed through Southeast Asia, he noted.
Under the new export controls, companies will need a US licence to export, re-export, or transfer advanced semiconductors to four Southeast Asian countries – Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.
The rule requires overseas data centres that provide a significant volume of compute power to companies headquartered in China to obtain US export licences by mid-February next year to continue the services or face future export restrictions.
US-headquartered companies are exempt as long as shipments are reported, while regional AI cloud companies and data centre operators that are not American-owned will need a US licence to obtain new advanced chips.
Operators serving Chinese-owned customers are hit hardest, because of the requirement to obtain a separate licence in order to serve these customers at scale, said Mr Hendrichs.
“In Singapore, I'd add the traders and system integrators who buy chips and servers here and ship them on. And anyone who wants to own their own chips, like telcos, research institutes and sovereign AI projects,” he said, noting that firms that rent capacity from a US cloud provider will be less affected by the changes.
Mr Hendrichs added that companies with Chinese links will face challenges, adding that he expects “delays of months” for new projects.
“Near term, the bigger problem is uncertainty. If you can't tell a lender when the chips arrive, the financing waits,” he said, citing data centre deals in Malaysia that were put on hold before the rule was introduced.
Mr Gilbert agreed that for operations with Chinese clients, a licence “won’t come easily”.
“Nobody wants to commit hundreds of millions to a data centre without knowing whether they can get the chips to fill it,” he said, adding that some investment plans could be put on hold until companies see how strictly the rules are applied.
In the wider Southeast Asian context, governments have sought to remain “neutral” amid the US-China rivalry and open to data centre investments from both countries, said Dr Maria Monica Wihardja, a fellow at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.
“The dual-stack nature of the data centre landscape in these countries … increases the perception that these Southeast Asian countries are also ‘friends to their own friends’ enemies’,” said Dr Wihardja, whose research interests include regional supply chains, technology and media.
Among the four Southeast Asian countries on the list, Singapore and Malaysia have export control laws or strategic trade management frameworks, while Thailand has not fully implemented its framework, she noted.
Indonesia has no dedicated regime and relies on “scattered customs, import-export and sector-specific laws”.
“The absence of such export control … weakens export links, meaning an imported good may be loosely re-exported elsewhere without clear legal consequences,” said Dr Wihardja, pointing to why Washington could have flagged these markets as having a higher risk of illegally diverting chips to China.
Complex data centre ownership structures, ranging from private equity firms and pension funds to major cloud providers, also make it difficult to establish who controls operations and is accountable for decisions, she added.
SOUTHEAST ASIA AS AI HUB
Experts say the new restrictions could affect the region’s reputation as a trusted AI hub at a time when investments in AI and data centres in the region are growing.
According to the UN Trade and Development’s Global Investment Trends Monitor in January this year, Thailand and Malaysia were among the top recipients in the world of data centre investment in the first three quarters of 2025, drawing US$9 billion and US$4 billion in investments respectively.
Despite the restrictions, companies in the region can continue accessing AI capabilities through US cloud providers, allowing AI adoption to continue, said Mr Hendrichs.
“What takes a hit is the ambition to be the place where the computing sits,” he said, adding that Malaysia could face greater exposure because it built the most capacity, with some of that demand coming from China.
One silver lining is that the restrictions could push countries to strengthen their regulatory frameworks, said experts.
That could include Indonesia introducing dedicated strategic trade management legislation, and Thailand implementing its existing framework.
Conversely, not following reforms and further evidence of trade diversion would risk deepening the reputational harm to the region, and hurt medium- to long-term growth just as semiconductors, data centres and AI become new sources of growth, said Dr Wihardja.
“This is a good wake-up call and can make the region a more attractive destination for AI and data centre investment in the medium and long run.”
Mr Hendrichs said that for Singapore, the issue is less about volume of trade and more about its standing as a trusted hub.
Singapore has already begun talks with the US about trusted access for companies here, said the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Digital Development and Information on Tuesday.
Mr Gilbert pointed out that Singapore’s appeal to global companies extends well beyond data centres.
“It’s about being a stable, well-run place to base their Asian operations, and none of that changes overnight,” he said.
“If Singapore can show it’s on top of this, it could come out the other side looking even more attractive to investors who value certainty.”