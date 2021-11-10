CSA looking into Singapore cybersecurity firm blacklisted by US for trafficking hacking tools

SINGAPORE: The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) said on Wednesday (Nov 10) it is aware that a Singapore cybersecurity firm has been blacklisted by the US for allegedly trafficking hacking tools and is "looking into the matter".

Singapore's Computer Security Initiative Consultancy (COSEINC) was added to an entity list by the US Department of Commerce last week "based on a determination that they traffic in cyber tools used to gain unauthorised access to information systems, threatening the privacy and security of individuals and organisations worldwide".

The entity list is used to restrict the export, re-export, and in-country transfer of items to persons or entities reasonably believed to be involved in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the US.

These sanctions will curtail COSEINC's ability to do business with entities in the US.

In response to queries from CNA, CSA said on Wednesday that companies should comply with laws and regulations in the provision of cybersecurity services.

"The Singapore Government will not hesitate to take firm action against individuals or organisations that violate the provisions," said CSA.