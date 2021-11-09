Success in US-China competition will be determined by ‘power of their example, rather than example of their power’: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: Success in the US-China competition will be determined by which country can exercise global leadership through “the power of their example, rather than the example of their power”, said Minister of Education Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday.

Speaking at a lecture organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), themed Singapore Amid Great Power Rivalry, Mr Chan said that success will not be determined by “who is able to knock the other down”.

“Neither will be able to do that to the other, not decisively, and not without causing damage to oneself. Nor should that be their primary focus,” he said.

Instead, success will be determined by the country that can best manage its domestic challenges and exercise global leadership, he added.

“Whoever can create more and better opportunities for the world, whoever can provide leadership for a more connected world, whoever acts in enlightened self-interest to benefit the world, rather than narrow self-interest to benefit only itself, will succeed through the power of their example," Mr Chan said.

Although the US-China competition has often been compared to US-Soviet Cold War competition, this is “misleading” despite “superficial similarities”, said Mr Chan.

“The US and the Soviet Union led two separate systems and competed to see which system will prevail. The US and China are both vital components of a single global system and compete within that system,” he added.

“Competition within a system is fundamentally different from competition between systems.

“China is also not the Soviet Union. Thus, a strategy of containment based on an expectation of economic collapse is not viable. On the other hand, the US is not in terminal decline despite all the obvious current challenges confronting its body politic.”

Global leadership is needed now more than ever to lead the world out of the COVID-19 pandemic, rebuild and reorganise disrupted supply chains and assure access to critical supplies like vaccines, said Mr Chan.

There are also many other pressing challenges, including climate change, he added.

“There is tremendous opportunity for both the US and China to focus on these global challenges and exercise their respective leadership to win the world over.”