Amid South China Sea tensions, US and China should better hear ASEAN’s voice: Indonesia’s Prabowo

SINGAPORE: Indonesia said on Friday (Jun 10) that it wants global superpowers the United States and China to pay more attention to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) when it comes to resolving tensions in the South China Sea.

When asked about the situation in the South China Sea, where the US has made efforts to counter what has been termed as China’s assertiveness in the contested waters, Indonesia’s Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto said he would like to see the “peaceful resolution of all outstanding problems”.

Mr Subianto was speaking to reporters at the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) building in Bukit Gombak, where he called on Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and exchanged views on the regional security situation.

Mr Prabowo said Indonesia and Singapore are both “trading nations” that believe in international rules and the freedom of navigation.

“That’s why we would like to see what we call ASEAN centrality, ASEAN cohesiveness, that our voice will be stronger heard between the two great powers of the world,” Mr Subianto said.

“We consider China to be a good friend of Indonesia, and we consider the United States to be a good friend of Indonesia. If two good friends, they have problems, as a good friend we have to maybe be a bridge so that we can find resolution.”

Mr Subianto warned that whatever happens in the South China Sea will “affect everybody” as the planet is “getting smaller and smaller”.

“We need the wisdom and benevolence of the great powers to maintain peace,” he added.