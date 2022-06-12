US-China relations too complex to improve in a single meeting: Ng Eng Hen

Wrapping up three days of the dialogue on Sunday, Dr Ng said the fact that Mr Austin and General Wei met still "gives some comfort".

"Has their meeting and has their engagements improved the US-China relations? I think that would be a stretch. One meeting wouldn't change it," he said.

"Would it give pause and give reflections on both sides to say: I know my goals, we know our differences. How do we take the next step? At least where they agree to disagree on is very clear, for example, Taiwan."

Member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), some of which have contesting claims with China in the strategic South China Sea, will continue working with US and China within the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM)-Plus, Dr Ng said, noting that its next meeting will be held at the end of the year.

The ADMM-Plus is a platform for ASEAN and its eight partners – Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States – to strengthen security and defence cooperation in the region.

"This is a conversation, this is a journey. This is the reality, and that would be how I would characterise it is there's no summative experience or no summative conclusion," Dr Ng said.

"It's just too complex a problem. I mean, the Cold War took a good part of 50 years, so why should you expect this to be resolved within a couple of decades?"

Still, Dr Ng called for an "expeditious conclusion" to negotiations between ASEAN and China on the Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea, highlighting that the document could be key to navigating claims in the disputed waterways.