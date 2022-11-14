US-China relationship is key to peace and stability in Asia and the world: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE: The US-China relationship is key to peace and stability in Asia and the world, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday (Nov 14).

Speaking at the 17th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business (APK), Mr Wong noted that geopolitical rivalry, contestation and the erosion of strategic trust are reshaping the world.

“Ultimately, key to peace and stability in Asia and the world is the state of the US-China relationship. Both powers have legitimate interests across Asia,” he said.

“And while we can expect more intense and vigorous competition between the two powers in the years ahead, we hope they will eventually be able to find a way to co-exist together, so that we can have an environment that is stable and inclusive, one where countries big and small can compete and cooperate peacefully together.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also spoke at the APK on his first official visit to Singapore. He will also meet President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during the trip.

Unlike relations with the former Soviet Union, the US and China are economically more interdependent, said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

“Unfortunately these interconnections have not prevented relations from worsening. Paradoxically they may even be making heightened tensions more dangerous,” he said.

This is because of how interdependence in strategic areas like critical technologies can be used as instruments of geopolitcal contest, he added.

It is hard to imagine how the US and China can decouple their economies, and even selective decoupling will not be easy or painless, he said, adding that it will have a “devastating impact” on the global economy.

“Increasingly, for all of us in Asia, we too must confront the risk of confrontation, conflict or worse, possibly even war happening in Asia," he added.

"No one wants this to happen, but amidst mounting tensions and a lack of strategic trust, we know that accidents can happen, leading to unintended consequences.”

All of these global developments will have profound implications for everyone globally, including countries like Singapore and Germany, which are both export-oriented economies that have thrived on the principles of free trade and a rules-based international order, said Mr Wong.