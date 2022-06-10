US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ng Eng Hen affirm need for stable defence relations

SINGAPORE: United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Friday (Jun 10) reaffirmed close bilateral ties between the two countries and discussed ways to further strengthen defence cooperation.

Mr Austin called on Dr Ng at the Shangri-La Hotel during his official visit to Singapore. Mr Austin will also attend the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue, which starts on the same day.

"Dr Ng and Secretary Austin reaffirmed the excellent bilateral defence relationship and the mutually-beneficial partnership between Singapore and the US," said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in a news release.

During the meeting, Dr Ng expressed appreciation for the US' strong support for the Singapore Armed Forces’ training in the US, including the US’ support for the RSAF’s acquisition and operationalisation of the F-35Bs, the ministry added.

Both sides also discussed ways to further strengthen defence cooperation between Singapore and the US, such as in the area of cyber defence, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) concerning cooperation in cyberspace in August 2021, said MINDEF.