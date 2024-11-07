What can Singapore expect from a second Trump presidency? Analysts weigh in

SINGAPORE: As Donald Trump prepares to take office for a second time, lessons from his first term offer hints on what to expect and how best to work with the famously unpredictable United States president-elect, said analysts.

When the 78-year-old is inaugurated in January, the rest of the world – including Singapore – will be better placed to approach the incoming administration as “we have been here before”, said Dr Adrian Ang, a US Programme coordinator at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS).

Mr Kevin Chen, an associate research fellow with the same programme, noted that Mr Trump is a “very transactional leader”.

This means partnerships with the US could become more expensive – not just when it comes to trade, but also cooperation in other areas such as defence.