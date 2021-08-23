Singapore, US partnering in new areas, including cybersecurity and climate cooperation: PM Lee

Mr Lee said he had an "excellent" discussion with Ms Harris earlier in the morning, highlighting that they reaffirmed the "robust and enduring" partnership between Singapore and the US.

"I also expressed our appreciation for US’ active role in the Asia Pacific, especially in Southeast Asia, and our shared support for a stable, rules-based international order in the region, based on international law, where all countries can both cooperate and compete peacefully with one another, and prosper together," he said.

Mr Lee said Singapore would also like to offer the Republic of Singapore Air Force's multi-role tanker transport aircraft to help the US as it conducts an evacuation of refugees from Afghanistan.

CYBERSECURITY

On the 55th anniversary of Singapore-US relations, Mr Lee said the countries concluded three agreements between their cyber, defence and finance agencies.

The agencies will strengthen cooperation in critical technology, critical infrastructure protection, data security and sharing of best practices, the agencies involved said.

They will also cooperate on regional cyber capacity-building, and international cyber policy discussions to support a rules-based multilateral order in cyberspace.

CLIMATE AND ECONOMIC COOPERATION

Mr Lee said Singapore and the US will launch a climate partnership and new Smart City capacity building intiatives.

Singapore and the US will also embark on a Partnership for Growth and Innovation, Mr Lee said, as he welcomed the US-Singapore Supply Chain Dialogue to strengthen supply chain resilience.

PANDEMIC AND SPACE COOPERATION

Moving on to the pandemic, Mr Lee said Singapore and the US will pursue collaboration on genome sequencing and epidemic intelligence.

This will speed up identification of new COVID-19 variants as well as emerging disease threats, and augment regional preparedness for current and future epidemics, he said.

Finally, Mr Lee said he is happy to see both sides cooperate on space, which he called the "next frontier".

Mr Lee called the new areas of partnerships a "substantial agenda of deliverables" that improve the partnership between both countries.