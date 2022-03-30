Singapore, US to establish dialogue to strengthen cooperation in cybersecurity

WASHINGTON: Singapore and the United States announced on Tuesday (Mar 29) the establishment of a yearly dialogue as part of strengthening cooperation in cybersecurity.

The United States-Singapore Cyber Dialogue, as it is called, will involve senior government officials from the cyber operational, technical and policy units of various agencies coming together “to discuss and move forward existing practical bilateral cooperation”.

The dialogue will be held annually, or as determined by US and Singapore. The co-chairs of the dialogue and level of representation from both countries will be decided at a later date.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in the US for a working visit, issued a joint statement with US President Joe Biden following a meeting in the White House.

In the statement, the leaders said both countries have a "strong and growing partnership" on cybersecurity.

They pledged to deepen cooperation on combating cyberthreats, promoting resilience and securing critical infrastructure. Both also said they will lead efforts in the International Counter Ransomware Initiative to tackle the surge in ransomware attacks worldwide.

The set-up of the cyber dialogue follows the signing of three memoranda of understanding concerning cybersecurity during US Vice President Kamala Harris’ official visit to Singapore in August last year.