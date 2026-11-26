CPF scheme not a way to suppress domestic consumption, potential US tariffs a surprise: DPM Gan
The Office of the United States Trade Representative’s report cited “financial repression” and “savings promotion” as among the reasons for the latest proposed tariffs on Singapore.
SINGAPORE: The Central Provident Fund (CPF) scheme does not suppress consumption, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on Thursday (Nov 26), addressing the United States' claims that Singapore had contributed to its structural excess capacity as a reason for the latest proposed tariffs.
In fact, Singapore has schemes to encourage local consumption, including Community Development Council vouchers, he added.
Speaking to journalists, Mr Gan said he was surprised that the US was concerned about the "unique" CPF system. The scheme is critical for Singapore because of its ageing society and lack of natural resources, he added.
“We don’t want to overburden our younger generation. That’s why we have this scheme to make sure that we’re all self-reliant. Each of us will put aside our savings to support ourselves,” said Mr Gan, who is also minister for energy, trade and industry (trade).
“Not many countries have a similar system. Most countries either have a pension fund or they have an insurance scheme that they rely on for their retirement needs."
It would be important for Singapore to communicate its position and explain what CPF is about to the US, said the deputy prime minister.
On Wednesday, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) proposed a maximum potential tariff rate of 20 per cent, net of existing Section 301 tariffs, on Singapore’s exports to the country.
According to the USTR report, the proposed tariff rate could be adjusted to 10 per cent if Singapore reaches a trade agreement with the US, or concludes other negotiations that are responsive to the determinations in this investigation into the acts, policies and practices of Singapore.
The announcements followed a report on the USTR's investigations into structural excess capacity and production in specific manufacturing sectors.
In its latest investigation report, the USTR said that Singapore had contributed to its structural excess capacity through several acts, practices and policies including:
- Financial repression, which artificially enhances the export competitiveness of its goods
- Savings promotion that depresses consumption and boosts Singapore’s current account surplus
- Failure to prohibit migrant worker recruitment fees, which the USTR said incentivises the use of forced labour and lowers the labour share of manufacturing
TARIFFS WERE UNEXPECTED: DPM GAN
The domestic exports to the US affected by the tariffs currently in place are worth about S$9.4 billion, not including sectors like semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, said Mr Gan. Those industries fall under Section 232, and are on a "different trajectory" and not affected by the tariffs yet, he added.
With the latest proposed 20 per cent tariffs, the effective tariffs on Singapore would be raised from 7.8 per cent to 10.3 per cent, said Mr Gan.
The latest tariffs proposed by the US came as a surprise to Singapore, and were not something it expected from a major trading partner, said the deputy prime minister.
The tariffs were also not raised at the recent APEC meeting, which both US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong attended, since the USTR report was not ready at the time, he added.
Singapore has “always been very principled” in its negotiations with trading partners, including the US, while keeping Singapore’s interests at the centre of discussions, said Mr Gan.
“We also have to bear in mind that whatever agreement we arrive or we achieve with the US, there will be give and take, there will be compromises, there will be trade-offs that we will need to be prepared to accept,” said Mr Gan.
Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) said Singapore disagreed with the USTR's findings and was "very disappointed" with its proposed actions.
The findings did not take into account the structure of Singapore's economy, METI added.
The ministry will submit further comments during the upcoming public consultation period to address the issues raised in the report, it said.
Timeline of US tariffs on Singapore goods
Apr 5, 2025: Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs take effect. Singapore goods are subjected to a 10 per cent baseline tax.
Singapore's response: Set up a new task force to help businesses and workers and said it would not impose retaliatory tariffs on the US.
Aug 7, 2025: Revised US reciprocal tariffs take effect globally. Singapore’s 10 per cent levy rate remains unchanged.
Feb 20, 2026: The Supreme Court of the United States strikes down Trump’s reciprocal tariffs. On the same day, the US president announces a 10 per cent tariff on all US imports for 150 days, starting from Feb 24. It expired on Jul 24, 2026.
Jul 24, 2026: The US imposes a 12.5 per cent tariff on a range of Singapore’s exports following a US Section 301 investigation into 60 trading partners over their alleged failure to enforce bans on imports of goods produced with forced labour.
Section 301 is designed to address unfair foreign practices affecting US commerce, and may be used to respond to “unjustifiable, unreasonable, or discriminatory foreign government practices that burden or restrict US commerce”, according to the US Trade Representative (USTR) website.
About one-third of Singapore’s domestic exports to the US would be affected by the tariffs, according to the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry.
Singapore's response: Maintained that it does not condone forced labour and has a comprehensive framework to tackle such practices domestically. It said it would continue to engage the USTR on the tariffs.
Nov 25, 2026: The US proposes new tariffs on 14 major trading partners, including Singapore. The USTR proposed tariffs of up to 20 per cent on goods from Singapore, excluding certain products, taking into account existing Section 301 levies.
The USTR added that it may adjust the tariff rate to 10 per cent if Singapore and Washington reach a reciprocal trade agreement or conclude other negotiations addressing the findings of the investigation.
Singapore's response: METI said it would continue engaging the USTR and submit further comments during the upcoming public consultation period for the proposed tariffs.
When asked what else Singapore can do to get the lower bound of 10 per cent tariffs, especially with a free trade agreement already in place and a trade surplus with the US, Mr Gan said the government will need to discuss with the US and “see what their concerns are”.
The final figure may not be 10 per cent or 20 per cent, and may land somewhere in between, he added.
“If we are able to arrive at some agreeable tariff together with the trade-offs that we have to accept, I think it’s something that will be a subject of negotiations going forward,” he added.
The government is working with the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce to reach out to companies that are affected by the tariffs, Mr Gan said.
When asked if he thinks the US is trying to force a justification for imposing tariffs on Singapore, he said he would rather not speculate on the US’ intentions.
“Our focus really is first, working with our companies to make sure that they are able to manage the impact. Secondly, to work with the US to see how we can find a way forward to allow Singapore to enjoy a lower tariff,” he added.
“That would benefit Singapore exporters, at the same time also strengthen the Singapore-US bilateral trade relationship.”
The latest proposed tariffs come after the 12.5 per cent levy imposed by the US on a range of Singapore exports in July, affecting about one-third of the country’s domestic shipments to the US.
Those levies were imposed due to Singapore's alleged failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labour import prohibition. Singapore has maintained that it does not condone forced labour and has a comprehensive framework to tackle such practices domestically.
The US has also proposed tariffs on 13 other economies, including China, Japan and the European Union, following the latest investigation.
The new duties range from 20 per cent to 40 per cent, but will be capped at lower levels agreed under trade deals that have already been concluded or remain under negotiation.