SINGAPORE: The Central Provident Fund (CPF) scheme does not suppress consumption, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on Thursday (Nov 26), addressing the United States' claims that Singapore had contributed to its structural excess capacity as a reason for the latest proposed tariffs.

In fact, Singapore has schemes to encourage local consumption, including Community Development Council vouchers, he added.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Gan said he was surprised that the US was concerned about the "unique" CPF system. The scheme is critical for Singapore because of its ageing society and lack of natural resources, he added.

“We don’t want to overburden our younger generation. That’s why we have this scheme to make sure that we’re all self-reliant. Each of us will put aside our savings to support ourselves,” said Mr Gan, who is also minister for energy, trade and industry (trade).

“Not many countries have a similar system. Most countries either have a pension fund or they have an insurance scheme that they rely on for their retirement needs."

It would be important for Singapore to communicate its position and explain what CPF is about to the US, said the deputy prime minister.

On Wednesday, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) proposed a maximum potential tariff rate of 20 per cent, net of existing Section 301 tariffs, on Singapore’s exports to the country.

According to the USTR report, the proposed tariff rate could be adjusted to 10 per cent if Singapore reaches a trade agreement with the US, or concludes other negotiations that are responsive to the determinations in this investigation into the acts, policies and practices of Singapore.

The announcements followed a report on the USTR's investigations into structural excess capacity and production in specific manufacturing sectors.

In its latest investigation report, the USTR said that Singapore had contributed to its structural excess capacity through several acts, practices and policies including: