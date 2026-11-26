"More broadly, it is another reminder that even comprehensive trade agreements cannot entirely insulate countries from a more interventionist global trade environment," she said.

As a major trade, logistics and financial hub, anything that slows regional trade and investment in the global environment will eventually “wash back” onto Singapore, said Ms Ling.

Businesses would have to adjust to the new normal of prolonged policy uncertainty by reorganising supply chains around tariffs, national-security considerations and competing economic blocs, which reduces efficiency.

On Thursday, Singapore's Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) said it is disappointed with the proposed actions against Singapore.

The USTR had released a report on investigations into the country's acts, policies and practices related to structural excess capacity and production in specific manufacturing sectors.

It added that the tariff rate could be adjusted to 10 per cent if Singapore reaches an agreement or addresses the concerns raised.

METI said the findings did not take the structure of Singapore's economy into account.

"Singapore's global trade surplus is a reflection of our outward- and market-oriented economy as well as our status as a trusted business and trading hub," it said in a statement.

WHAT THE PROPOSED TARIFFS ACTUALLY AFFECT

Giving their early take on the USTR’s proposal, analysts told CNA that the tariffs could have a limited short-term impact on the Singapore economy, since the measures are still not set in stone.

Ms Ling noted that the US has explicitly provided a pathway to a 10 per cent tariff if an agreement is reached, suggesting that there is "genuine room for negotiation".

"I would therefore regard 20 per cent as an upper proposed rate rather than a foregone conclusion," said Ms Ling.

Mr Chris Hampden, senior vice president at global procurement and supply chain consultancy Proxima, said Singapore's direct tariff exposure may be narrower than the headline suggests.

He noted that semiconductors and pharmaceuticals were previously excluded from broad country tariffs.

Certain electronics, aerospace products and energy products have also been excluded previously.

Singapore's exports to the US that are affected by tariffs currently in place are worth about S$9.4 billion (US$7.3 billion), Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong told reporters on Thursday.

With the latest proposed tariffs, the effective tariff rate on Singapore would be raised from 7.8 per cent to 10.3 per cent, he added.