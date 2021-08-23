US Vice President Kamala Harris receives namesake orchid, official welcome at Istana

SINGAPORE: United States Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday (Aug 23) received a spray of orchids named in her honour, as part of her three-day working visit to Singapore.

The orchid, named Papilionanda Kamala Harris, was presented to Ms Harris at the Istana in what Singapore has termed "orchid diplomacy".

The hybrid plant produces an upright inflorescence about 40cm long and bears up to 12 flowers, each measuring about 9cm in width, said the National Parks Board in a press release.