US Vice President Kamala Harris receives namesake orchid, official welcome at Istana

SINGAPORE: United States Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday (Aug 23) received a spray of orchids named in her honour, as part of her three-day working visit to Singapore.
The orchid, named Papilionanda Kamala Harris, was presented to Ms Harris at the Istana in what Singapore has termed "orchid diplomacy".
The hybrid plant produces an upright inflorescence about 40cm long and bears up to 12 flowers, each measuring about 9cm in width, said the National Parks Board in a press release.
It features purplish pink petals and sepals, which are adorned with prominent pink spots and tessellations, and are each complemented with a magenta lip, NParks added.
"It's beautiful and I'm honoured to receive it," Ms Harris said at the ceremony.
She joins a long line of visiting heads of state and distinguished guests who have had orchids named after them, including US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill. Their orchid - Dendrobium Joe and Jill Biden - was presented to them during an official visit to Singapore in 2013, when Mr Biden was vice president.
The Vice President landed in Singapore on Sunday morning to kick off her first official visit to Asia, a trip which will also include Vietnam.
She was greeted by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana on Monday morning.
A marching band played both the US and Singapore’s national anthems - The Star-Spangled Banner and Majulah Singapura - before the two leaders inspected the Guard of Honour at the grounds.
Ms Harris also called on President Halimah Yacob, during which they affirmed the "strong and broad-based Singapore-US relationship", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a separate news release.
They also discussed the close educational and people-to-people ties between the two countries, the ministry added.
Related:
Ms Harris subsequently had a private meeting with Mr Lee, followed by a delegation meeting with Singapore ministers and senior US officials.
In the afternoon, Ms Harris and Mr Lee held a joint press conference, during which they reaffirmed close bilateral ties between Singapore and the US, and highlighted new areas of cooperation between the two countries.
These include cooperation in areas such as climate change, cybersecurity, pandemic preparedness and space.