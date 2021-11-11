Woman who allegedly used family member's TraceTogether token arrested for cheating

SINGAPORE: A woman suspected of using a family member's TraceTogether token to check into venues has been arrested for cheating.

The 34-year-old had come into close contact with a COVID-19 case, the police said on Thursday (Nov 11).

She was directed by her company to self-isolate at home pending her polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results.

On Sep 3, police received a report that the woman allegedly used a family member's TraceTogether token on three separate occasions to enter different premises on Apr 30 and May 2.

She will be charged on Friday for the offence of cheating by pretending to be someone else, which carries a jail term of up to five years, a fine or both.

"The police take a serious view of such irresponsible behaviour, especially in the current COVID-19 situation," said the Singapore Police Force.

"Everyone needs to play their part by being socially responsible and members of the public are advised to take the prevailing safe management measures seriously."

TraceTogether is the nationwide digital system implemented by the Government to facilitate COVID-19 contact tracing.

Since May 17, people entering venues where SafeEntry is required must use the TraceTogether app or token to check in. These include higher-risk venues such as malls, workplaces and places of worship.