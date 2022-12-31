The project helping needy students get first dibs on hundreds of thousands of used textbooks each year

SINGAPORE: The scene at an exhibition area at Our Tampines Hub on Dec 10 could have looked like a Black Friday sale, when some shoppers go on a mad rush to grab heavily discounted items from stores.

Instead, the crowd comprised mostly parents, some with their children, waiting patiently for their turn to get their hands on free used textbooks. Some of them brought suitcases, reusable bags and cardboard boxes on trolleys. The kids had their own smaller backpacks.

The books were sorted by subject and level - from Primary 1 to Secondary 5 - and displayed on tables littered across the large space. There was also a smaller section for tertiary and other books, including encyclopedias, dictionaries and fiction books.

"You have five minutes left," a volunteer announced on the PA system. The crowd already inside finished up their selection and gradually filed out of the area, as volunteers in blue lanyards started restocking the textbooks from numerous boxes under the tables.

Those waiting were eventually allowed inside. There were no limits on how many books could be taken, although each time slot was about half an hour long.