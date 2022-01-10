Vaccinated people accounted for 30% of COVID-19 deaths last year: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Fully vaccinated individuals accounted for 30 per cent of Singapore's COVID-19 deaths last year, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Monday (Jan 10).

Of the 802 COVID-19 deaths in Singapore last year, 247 were fully vaccinated.

Most of the vaccinated individuals who died from COVID-19 had received non-mRNA vaccines, according to crude incidence rates of deaths provided by Mr Ong.

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Ong provided the crude incidence rates based on type of vaccination: 11 deaths per 100,000 for those vaccinated with Sinovac, 7.8 per 100,000 for Sinopharm, 6.2 per 100,000 for Pfizer-BioNTech, and 1 per 100,000 for Moderna.

"Be mindful we are calculating this based on quite a small sample of 247 deaths ... These rates are only indicative since they do not account for other factors which can affect mortality such as the age and timing of vaccination," said Mr Ong.