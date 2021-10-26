Singapore to extend vaccinated travel lane scheme to Australia and Switzerland

SINGAPORE: Singapore will extend its quarantine-free vaccinated travel lane (VTL) scheme to Australia and Switzerland from Nov 8.

For Australia, however, two-way travel applies only to fully vaccinated Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families due to its current border measures, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Tuesday (Oct 26).

"Singapore’s VTL for Australia will allow fully vaccinated travellers from Australia to enter Singapore without quarantine, for all purposes of travel," said CAAS.

Australia has said it intends to reopen to more travellers in future.

"We also expect student and business pass holders from Singapore to be able to enter Australia, after Australia has finalised the arrangement for their entry," said CAAS on Tuesday.

"Other travellers from Singapore would not be able to travel to Australia until a later stage."

Under the vaccinated travel lane scheme, travellers must have remained in one or more of the VTL countries in the last 14 days before departure to Singapore.

They must take two polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - before departure and on arrival at Changi Airport - and enter Singapore via designated flights.

Unvaccinated children aged 12 and below are allowed to travel under the scheme - except to South Korea - as long as they are accompanied by a traveller who meets the requirements.

Singapore has now announced vaccinated travel lanes with 13 countries.

CAAS said the successful implementation of the scheme has given it the "experience and confidence" to extend it to more countries.

"We will continue to do so in a cautious and step-by-step manner without compromising public health," the agency said.

As of Monday, more than 15,000 travellers have been issued passes under the vaccinated travel lane scheme, with about 5,000 of them having entered Singapore so far.