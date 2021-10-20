British Airways begins London-Singapore vaccinated travel lane flights

SINGAPORE: British Airways (BA) announced the start of vaccinated travel lane (VTL) flights between London's Heathrow Airport and Singapore on Wednesday (Oct 20).



The airline's first designated VTL flight between the cities landed at 5.11pm at Changi Airport on Wednesday.

"Customers must ensure they are fully vaccinated to travel. Children under 12 are exempt but must be accompanied by vaccinated adults," BA said in a news release.

It added that fully vaccinated visitors who have tested negative for COVID-19 travelling to Singapore from London would no longer need to quarantine for seven days on arrival.

Long and short-term pass holders must apply for a Singapore vaccinated travel pass seven days to 30 days before travel, it added. Singaporeans do not need to apply for the pass.

Singapore began welcoming more fully vaccinated travellers on Tuesday, after extending its vaccinated travel lane scheme to eight more countries, including the United Kingdom.

About 40 per cent of the more than 2,400 people issued vaccinated travel passes to enter Singapore as of Oct 13 are travellers from the UK.

Of the 976 travelling from the UK to Singapore between Oct 19 and Nov 17, 430 are short-term visitors and 546 are long-term pass holders.

"Singapore’s expansion of the VTL arrangements to the UK is great news for our customers who can now reunite with their loved ones more easily," said BA’s Asia-Pacific head of sales Noella Ferns.