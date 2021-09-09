‘Smooth and seamless’ process for first passengers under vaccinated travel lane from Germany to Singapore

SINGAPORE: It was a “smooth and seamless” process travelling from Germany to Singapore under the new quarantine-free travel arrangement, said passengers who arrived on the first two designated flights.

Under the vaccinated travel lane for Germany, passengers who are fully vaccinated need not serve a stay-home notice in Singapore. But they will have to take four COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests – a pre-departure swab, an on-arrival test at Changi Airport and two post-arrival tests.

Ms Anna Klewer, an employment pass holder, was on the first designated flight from Frankfurt to Singapore that arrived on Wednesday evening (Sep 8).

She had initially planned to serve a stay-home notice upon returning to Singapore. But when the vaccinated travel lane was announced, she extended her stay in Germany and swapped her return tickets for a designated flight so that she could return to Singapore without serving a stay-home notice.

“I already packed an additional bag I wanted friends to drop off at my SHN (stay-home notice) hotel upon returning to Singapore. One day before my flight, they announced that we can come in without quarantine,” the 28-year-old banker told CNA.

“I was jumping around, I was like sending voice messages, just screaming in my phone ‘I don't have to do quarantine’, (I was) super happy."

She applied for her vaccinated travel pass when applications opened on Sep 1.

“Actually I was a bit scared that they won’t approve it, but I think it's an automatic system because straight at midnight on Sep 1 I applied for it, and one minute afterwards I had (the) approval already in my email,” said Ms Klewer, who has been based in Singapore since 2017.

“I think maybe they have like a different number of slots and only when that is exceeded, you have a problem. But yes it is very smooth and very straightforward.”