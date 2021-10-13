More than 2,400 passes issued to travellers from 8 countries under Singapore's new vaccinated travel lanes

SINGAPORE: More than 2,400 people have been issued travel passes to enter Singapore from the eight countries that were recently added to the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) scheme.

About 40 per cent of the passes were issued to travellers from the United Kingdom, according to figures released by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Wednesday (Oct 13).

The other countries are Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United States.

Applications for the eight countries opened on Tuesday and 2,409 vaccinated travel passes had been issued as of 11.59pm on the same day.

The applications are for travel to Singapore between Oct 19 and Nov 17.

As for travellers from Brunei and Germany - Singapore's first two vaccinated travel lanes - 5,228 passes have been issued between Sep 1 and Oct 12, said CAAS. This is for travel to Singapore between Sep 8 and Nov 17.

Under the vaccinated travel lanes, fully vaccinated Singapore citizens and permanent residents need not apply for a pass to enter Singapore.

Children aged 12 and below are also not required to apply for approval, CAAS added.

Its director-general Mr Han Kok Juan said: “We are heartened by the good take-up and expect numbers to grow towards the end of the year. We urge all travellers to exercise care and concern, especially those who travel with young children.”

CAAS is allowing up to 3,000 VTL travellers a day on average to enter Singapore, including citizens and permanent residents, short-term visitors and long-term pass holders.

These travellers must travel on designated VTL flights, which will be operated by Singapore-based and foreign airlines. "The airlines are planning the flights they wish to operate based on their respective commercial considerations and will announce their plans when ready," CAAS said.

The authority said it will monitor the demand and may adjust the quota of VTL travellers entering Singapore if needed.

While there are no restrictions on the purpose of travel and no requirement for a controlled itinerary or sponsor under the VTL, CAAS stressed that travellers must "comply strictly with the conditions of travel". These include: