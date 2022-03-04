Singapore extends vaccinated travel lanes to Penang, Bali, all India cities; new VTLs with Vietnam and Greece

SINGAPORE: Singapore announced new vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) for Vietnam and Greece on Friday (Mar 4), while extending the quarantine-free arrangement to more cities in Malaysia, Indonesia and India.

From Mar 16, the air VTL for Malaysia will extend beyond Kuala Lumpur to include Penang, starting with four daily flights each way between Singapore and Penang, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

On the same date, the VTL for Indonesia will extend beyond Jakarta to include Bali, starting with two daily flights from Bali-Denpasar to Singapore.

Indonesia, on its part, plans to launch a trial to allow vaccinated travellers to enter Bali from mid-March, said Transport Minister S Iswaran in a Facebook post. "We will likewise extend the VTL (Air) to Bali from Mar 16," he added.

The VTL for India will include all cities. It currently covers Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.

“Airlines that plan to operate from these points under the VTL may submit their plans for designated flights to CAAS for approval,” said the authority.

NEW VTLS WITH VIETNAM, GREECE

Vietnam plans to reopen its borders for international tourism from Mar 15, noted CAAS.

“With the launch of the VTL from Vietnam, we will restore two-way quarantine-free travel with Vietnam, which was a popular destination for many Singaporeans pre-COVID,” it added.

Travellers from Vietnam and Greece may enter Singapore under the VTL on or after Mar 16.

"Taken together, the VTLs with Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam will deepen connectivity with our ASEAN neighbours, with whom we have longstanding economic and people-to-people ties," said Mr Iswaran.

Vaccinated travel pass applications for these countries will open on Mar 13 at 10am. This is required for eligible short-term visitors and work permit holders.

Non-Malaysian work permit holders in the construction, marine shipyard and process sector or work permit holders who are staying in dormitories are not allowed to enter Singapore under the VTL.

Fully vaccinated Singaporeans, permanent residents and all other long-term pass holders and in-principle approval (IPA) holders do not need to apply for the pass. Children aged 12 and below in the calendar year do not need to do so as well.