More important that reopening of Singapore's borders be done well, rather than scaling up fast: Iswaran

SINGAPORE: It is more important that the process of reopening Singapore's borders be done well rather than scaling up quickly, said Minister for Transport S Iswaran on Monday (Nov 1).

As such, the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) scheme is being expanded step by step, he said in Parliament.

He noted this expansion is informed by both the public health assessment of the COVID-19 situation in specific countries as well as the operational risks and implications for these destinations.

"This includes whether key safeguards under the VTL scheme can be effectively implemented, such as whether travellers from VTL countries can present digitally verifiable and authenticated proof of vaccination as a precondition for entry," he said.

Mr Iswaran said his ministry works closely with the Health Ministry to regularly review safeguards such as the testing protocols based on the latest scientific evidence and testing technology.

"Even as we seek to reopen our border and restore connectivity with the rest of the world, safeguarding public health is our utmost priority."

Mr Iswaran was responding in Parliament to various questions regarding the reopening of Singapore's borders from Members of Parliament.

Singapore's vaccinated travel lane scheme allows for fully vaccinated travellers from the VTL countries to enter the country without the need to serve quarantine, but with the need for two polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests before departure and upon arrival at Changi Airport.

The initiative was launched in September with two countries, Brunei and Germany.

Last month it was expanded to include eight more countries - Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The scheme will be extended to include three more countries - Australia, Switzerland and South Korea - later this month.

Mr Iswaran said on Monday the 13 countries together accounted for about 15 per cent of Changi Airport's annual passenger arrivals pre-COVID.